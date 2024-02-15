‘Dealworthy’? Target Launches New Budget Brand

Remember when Jewel had a whole aisle stocked with “generic” goods, like canned vegetables, pasta, cereal and such? It’s been a while… But the concept has been recycled, many times. And it’s back, again.

You can attempt to save more money at Target, starting this month. The retailer rolls out a brand new budget brand – called Dealworthy – which is meant to help shoppers save money on everyday essentials.

Over 400 items in clothing, home, beauty, and technology categories will be sold for no more than ten dollars under the brand.

Dealworthy will launch, in stores and online, starting February 18.

What is the most expensive item you purchase at Target?

When it comes to everyday basics, what stores offer the best deals?