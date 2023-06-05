98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Dan + Shay Promise Fans ‘Best Album Yet’ By The End Of The Year

June 5, 2023 6:05PM CDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/FilmMagic)

Dan + Shay hasn’t released a new album since their self-titled third album in 2018, but they are promising fans new music soon!

In a recent interview, Dan Smyers said, “We’re going to have new music by the end of the year, and I’m fired up for it.”

He continued, “We’re nearing the end of this yet-to-be-announced album, It’s been a few years in the works. We don’t quite have all the details yet — we’re ironing them out as we go — but it’s definitely our best yet. We’re so proud of it, and I’m just so excited to get this out there to the people.”

What is your favorite Dan + Shay Song?

