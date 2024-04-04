98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Dan Akroyd Will Visit Oak Brook to Promote Sony’s ‘Wonderverse’ and his ‘Crystal Head Vodka’

April 4, 2024 1:00PM CDT
Tray of cocktails on bar

He’s from Ottawa, helps out Joliet whenever he can (as a Blues Brother), and now he’s coming to Oak Brook.

Shaw Local News Network reports that “Emmy-award winning and Oscar-nominated comedian, writer and actor Dan Aykroyd will make a special appearance at Wonderverse, Sony Pictures Entertainment’s first immersive entertainment experience in Oakbrook Center on Monday, April 8 from 5 to 8 p.m.  Guests who are 21 and up can try a special new Ghostbusters-themed cocktail made from Aykroyd’s Crystal Head Vodka.  Mocktails will also be featured.”

Wonderverse is a restaurant and venue which hosts different kinds of immersive multi-media experiences.  It’s interactive, with movies, TV shows and video games as themes.

Shaw explains the idea in its feature, The Scene:  “Sony films such as “Ghostbusters,” “Uncharted,” “Jumanji,” “Bad Boys,” “Zombieland” and more are featured in activations including Uncharted: The Pursuit; Ghostbusters Virtual Reality Academy: Pacific Playland; Zombieland Bumper Cars; Jumanji: Reverse The Curse; Bad Boys Racing Club; The Ghost Trap; and 21 Jump Street Pop-Up Bar.”

See more, by visiting ShawLocalNews.

