Cost Of Gas In Chicago Rises 20 Cents Per Gallon In Past Week

May 10, 2022 @ 5:00am

Chicago drivers who have been putting off filling up their tanks in hopes that the price of gasoline would drop are likely regretting the decision. The average cost for a gallon of gas in the city has climbed 20.8 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy. The increase brings the average cost for gas in the Windy City to $4.80 per gallon, although a number of locations are charging as much as $5.39, GasBuddy reports. That puts the average price for Chicago gas higher than the national average, which now sits at $4.32 after rising 18 cents in the past month, according to AAA. That’s just one penny less than than the all-time high, which was set on March 11th, AAA reports.

