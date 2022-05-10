Cost Of Gas In Chicago Rises 20 Cents Per Gallon In Past Week

Chicago drivers who have been putting off filling up their tanks in hopes that the price of gasoline would drop are likely regretting the decision. The average cost for a gallon of gas in the city has climbed 20.8 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy. The increase brings the average cost for gas in the Windy City to $4.80 per gallon, although a number of locations are charging as much as $5.39, GasBuddy reports. That puts the average price for Chicago gas higher than the national average, which now sits at $4.32 after rising 18 cents in the past month, according to AAA. That’s just one penny less than than the all-time high, which was set on March 11th, AAA reports.