Cookie Day Plans? Who’s More Likely to Celebrate – Pink Team or Blue Team?

December 4, 2023 11:30AM CST
Monday, December 4th, is National Cookie Day.  So, how do Americans enjoy their cookies?

In a poll of 1,000 U.S. adults, 35% say Oreos are their favorite brand.  65% say that they prefer chewy cookies.

33% of men and women claim to eat cookies a couple times a week.  But men are more likely to eat a cookie more than once a day.

54% of Americans prefer a homemade cookie.  And 7% have never baked their own.

(Nibble a little more, here:  National Today)

Oreo dark chocolate sandwich cookie

