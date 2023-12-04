Cookie Day Plans? Who’s More Likely to Celebrate – Pink Team or Blue Team?

Monday, December 4th, is National Cookie Day. So, how do Americans enjoy their cookies?

In a poll of 1,000 U.S. adults, 35% say Oreos are their favorite brand. 65% say that they prefer chewy cookies.

33% of men and women claim to eat cookies a couple times a week. But men are more likely to eat a cookie more than once a day.

54% of Americans prefer a homemade cookie. And 7% have never baked their own.

