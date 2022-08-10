Cole Swindell Earns Fastest-Rising Single with ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’

Cole Swindell just earned his fastest-rising single to date with “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” which climbs into the Top 10 spot on the Mediabase country airplay chart in just eight weeks.

Swindell co-wrote “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” with fellow artist Thomas Rhett, as well as Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders and Tim Nichols.

Sanders and Nichols wrote the original song, “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” which was recorded by Jo Dee Messina and released as her debut single in 1996.

As a fan of Messina’s and 90s country in general, Swindell tells us “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” was a labor of love: “Getting the songwriters’ blessings and having a song we’ve now written with them and then reaching out to Jo Dee and her kind words back, it was just a cool process, the most different process I’ve ever gone through recording a song, but just seeing everybody’s reaction… Obviously people think they know it when it gets to that chorus. I mean, they’re screaming the song because it’s such a big hit from the 90s and I hope someday I get to sing it with her or do something. I want her to be involved because we wouldn’t have the song without the writers and without her making it what it is.”

Swindell launches his headlining Back Down To The Bar Tour, featuring Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe, on September 23rd.

His first headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on November 3rd has sold out – and he is adding a second show on November 2nd. Tickets for the new show will go on sale this Friday (August 12th) at 10 a.m. local.