Cody Johnson’s Forthcoming Double Album could be “too country for country.”

Sep 7, 2021 @ 7:58am

Cody Johnson’s Forthcoming Double Album Includes Covers of Willie Nelson, Vince Gill + Conway Twitty Cody Johnson is getting ready for the release of his double album, Human: The Double Album, the 18-song collection will feature covers of songs done by Country music legends.  Songs from Willie Nelson, Conway Twitty, and Vince Gill, just to name a few, and there will be songs that are said to be “too country for country.” “It’s so hard to watch the fight to get the cowboy back on the radio, so I told them to bring those songs to me because that’s who I am and the lifestyle I live,” Johnson told Music Row. Johnson decided to cut all the songs that came his way. Human: The Double Album is set to be released on October 18th. Two songs from Johnson’s album have already been released, “Treasure” and Vince Gill’s “Son of a Ramblin’ Man,” were released to streaming last Friday. (September 3rd)

