CODY JOHNSON TO RELEASE ALBUM TITLE TRACK AS NEXT SINGLE

Cody Johnson will release the title track off his sophomore major-label release, Human The Double Album, to country radio next month. “Human” is the second single to be released off the 18-song project, and it follows up Cody’s two-week Number One hit “’Til You Can’t.”
Cody recently introduced “Human” before performing the song at the iHeart Music Festival in Austin earlier this month by telling the crowd, “One thing we all have in common not just in the U.S. but across the world; no matter how you feel about politics, no matter how you feel about religion, no matter what race you are, no matter how much money you have in your bank account, whether you dress like me or like you do, one thing we all have in common is the fact we’re Human. We are all the same. We’ve gone through a lot in this country the last two years. We are all doing this together. We all have struggles even though they are different. This is why I chose this song to be the next single.”
Cody has added additional headline shows to his calendar this fall. This weekend’s shows include his guest appearance on Luke Combs’ stadium concert at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos.
FAST FACTS
Here are Cody’s 2022 dates:
May. 19 – Rio Rancho Events Center (Rio Rancho, NM) – with Easton Corbin & Ian Munsick
May. 20 – Las Colonias Park Amphitheater (Grand Junction, CO) SOLD OUT – with Easton Corbin & Ian Munsick
May. 21 – Empower Field @ Mile High (Denver, CO) with Luke Combs
Jun. 4 – Lumen Field (Seattle, WA) with Luke Combs
Jun. 16 – Red Hat Amphitheater (Raleigh, NC) SOLD OUT – with Easton Corbin & Ian Munsick
Jun. 17 – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre (Charlotte, NC) SOLD OUT – with Easton Corbin & Ian Munsick
Jun. 18 – CCNB Amp (Simpsonville, SC) – with Easton Corbin & Ian Munsick
Jun. 23 – Azura Amphitheater (Bonner Springs, KS) with Craig Campbell & Ashland Craft
Jun. 24 – Paycom Center (Oklahoma City, OK) with Craig Campbell & Ashland Craft
Jun. 25 – The Walmart AMP (Rogers, AR) with Craig Campbell & Ashland Craft
Jul. 8 – Country Concert (Fort Loramie, OH)
Jul. 9 – Morgan County Fair (Jacksonville, IL)
Jul. 15 – Fenway Park (Boston, MA) with Zac Brown Band
Jul. 21 – Country Jam (Eau Claire, WI)
Jul. 23 – North Dakota State Fair (Minot, ND)
Jul. 28 – FirstBank Amphitheater (Franklin, TN) with Easton Corbin & Drew Parker – SOLD OUT
Jul. 29 – Von Braun Center (Huntsville, AL) with Easton Corbin & Jorden Rowe
Jul. 30 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA) with Luke Combs
Aug. 4 – Horseshoe Amphitheater (Midland, TX) with Chris Colston & The Powell Brothers
Aug. 5 – Starlight Ranch (Amarillo, TX) with Jesse Raub JR & The Powell Brothers
Aug. 6 – Lea County Fairgrounds (Lovington, NM)
Aug. 11 State Fair of West Virginia a (Lewisburg, WV) with Randall King
Aug. 12 Virginia Credit Union LIVE (Richmond, VA) with Dillon Carmichael & Randall King
Aug. 13 1st Summit Arena @Cambria County War Memorial (Johnstown, PA) with Dillon Carmichael & Randall King
Aug. 18 Citi Field (Queens, NY) with Zac Brown Band
Aug. 19 MVP Arena (Albany, NY) with Randy Houser & Drew Parker
Aug. 20 Hudson Fields (Milton, DE) with Randy Houser & Drew Parker
Aug. 26 – Concrete Street (Corpus Christi, TX)
Aug. 27 – Wolf Pen Creek Amp (College Station, TX)
Sept. 8 – Ford Wyoming Center (Casper, WY) with Randy Houser
Sept. 9 – Summit Arena (Rapid City, SD) with Randy Houser
Sept. 10 – Swiftel Center (Brookings, SD) with Randy Houser
Sept. 15 – Mayo Clinic Event Center (Mankato, MN) with Randy Houser
Sept. 16 – Pinnacle Bank Arena (Lincoln, NE) with Randy Houser
Sept. 17 – Ozarks Amphitheater (Camdenton, MO) with Randy Houser
Sept. 23 – Cook’s Garage (Lubbock, TX with Randy Houser
Sept. 24 – Extraco Event Center (Waco, TX) with Randy Houser
Oct. 14 – Real Life Amphitheater (San Antonio, TX) with Randy Houser
Oct. 15 – Panther Island Pavilion (Fort Worth, TX) with Randy Houser
Oct. 21- Mechanics Bank Arena (Bakersfield, CA) with Randy Houser
Oct. 22 – Reno Event Center (Reno, NV) with Randy Houser
Oct. 27 – Extra Mile Arena (Boise, ID) with Randy Houser
Oct. 28 – Spokane Arena (Spokane, WA) with Randy Houser
Oct. 29 – Brick Breeden Fieldhouse (Bozeman, MT)
Nov. 10 – Ford Center (Evansville, IN) with Randy Houser
Nov. 11 – NOW Arena (Hoffman Estates, IL) with Randy Houser
Nov. 12 – Resch Center (Green Bay, WI) with Randy Houser
Nov. 17 – Hertz Arena (Fort Myers, FL) with Randy Houser
Nov. 18 – Yuengling Center (Tampa, FL) with Randy Houser
Nov. 26 – Ford Park Arena (Beaumont, TX) with Randy Houser
Dec. 2 – Simmons Bank Arena (Little Rock, AR) with Randy Houser
Dec. 3 – BOK Center (Tulsa, OK) with Randy Houser
CHECK IT OUT