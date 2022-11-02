Clock Change Set To Confuse Americans Again

Once again, the schedules of millions of Americans will be turned upside-down when Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. But if some politicians get there way, it could be the one of the last times clocks are changed.

A bill introduced by Florida Senator Marco Rubio last year, called the Sunshine Protection Act, seeks to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. That would mean the country’s clocks would remain just as they are now. If the bill is approved by President Joe Biden, next spring’s clock change could be the last.

For now, clocks in 48 U.S. states will have to be turned back one hour on Saturday night, giving residents an extra hour of sleep on Sunday — and making those who forget an hour early to appointments.