If You Love Classics Cars and Beautiful Weather, The Super Chevy Show is for You!
The Super Chevy Show will finally return to Route 66 Raceway this Saturday 9/14 and Sunday, September 9/15, and the weather looks perfect!
At its core, the event will feature a judged car show with more than thirty classes, overseen by seven of
the region’s top accredited judges. As the pages of Super Chevy come to life, car owners will once again
compete for over 100 awards including the coveted Best In Class Awards and the iconic Super Chevy
Show Winner’s Jackets. The show will also boast a non-judged group and true car corral.
In partnership with the event, The Super Chevy Magazine will have a commanding presence; highlighted
by 5 Editor’s Choice awards.
Throughout the weekend, fans will enjoy a bustling midway, music, robust swap meet, head-to-head GM-
only racing, and two nationally acclaimed exhibition shows per day featuring an array of Pro Mods and
the infamous, Connecticut-based Hanna Motorsports Jet-Cars
Illinois-native and drag racing legend Arnie “The Farmer” Beswick will be on hand to meet and greet with fans throughout the weekend. Fans will also be privy to exhibition passes by the iconic Tameless Tiger II Pontiac GTO. Beswick, best described as the consummate underdog in drag racing, earned his first NHRA win in Grand Bend, Kansas in 1955 and has been involved with the sport in some capacity ever since.
This show series is the premier destination for all things Chevrolet, returning to its esteemed roots in the
nation’s True Stadium of Drag Racing.
Gates open at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday are $25 for
adults/$10 for juniors. Weekend tickets are $40 for adults/$25 for juniors.
For more information and tickets on the Super Chevy Show click here.