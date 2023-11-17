NBC will air a live special called “Christmas at Graceland” on November 29th, featuring performances from top music artists paying tribute to Elvis Presley. The star-studded lineup includes Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, and The War And Treaty. Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, will make special appearances and serve as an executive producer. This will be the first televised concert from the Graceland estate and will feature never-before-broadcast footage of Elvis. The special will air immediately following NBC’s annual presentation of “Christmas in Rockefeller Center.”