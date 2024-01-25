Chris Young’s Lawyer Demands Apology + Dropped Charges from TN Law Enforcement

Cameras reveal a different story from the one told by Tennessee officers, about the rowdy moments which led to the arrest of a country superstar in Nashville, Monday (January 22nd) night.

Chris Young’s lawyer is speaking out, quickly, to get clarity about the incident.

Attorney Bill Ramsey shared a video of the argument, Wednesday (January 24th) and issued a statement: “What happened to my client Chris Young at a bar in Nashville on Monday night was wrong and he never should have been arrested and charged in the first place. In light of the video evidence, Tennessee ABC needs to drop the charges and apologize for the physical, emotional and professional harm done towards my client.”

According to Ramsay, Young was forcefully shoved to the ground by Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) officers. And that’s not how the officers had presented the story, exactly. They had reported that Young had made physical contact with them and they said he appeared drunk.

Young was taken into custody at the Dawg House on Demonbreun Street in downtown Nashville at approximately 8:30 p.m., after an argument which had begun at the nearby Tin Roof. At the time of the arrest, TABC agents had been conducting compliance checks, at each of the bars in the area… basically, door to door.

A camera, behind the bar, captured the incident – and it’s not the way officials described it. While Young does not appear to touch the agent, the agent’s push and the singer’s fall are evident. Chris stumbles backwards, falls against the bar corner, and loses his balance, landing on the floor. Young then stands up with his hands raised, drawing attention from customers and TACB agents.

The “Looking For You” singer was arrested and booked on three misdemeanors: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault on officer offensive contact. Young had to spend some of the night in jail.

Young was freed on bond on Tuesday morning (January 23) and will face trial in February.

Should Chris Young have been arrested?

Should TABC apologize?