Chris Young Posts Pictures of his Injuries + Video of Cops Who Injured Him

January 31, 2024 10:00AM CST
(Photo by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via Getty Images)

Chris Young has a message, for everyone who suggested he was in the wrong, during a recent run-in with Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents.

He now shares security footage of the incident, which happened at Nashville bar Dawg House on January 22nd.  Chris writes, “For all the trolls saying ‘Don’t touch a cop,’ I didn’t touch him.”  He also captioned the video, “Stop coming at me.”

The country star posted a picture of his bruises on Instagram Tuesday (January 30th), writing, “Waaaaay too close to my spine.”  You can see a large, clear bruise, on the back of his upper arm, plus another, adjacent to his spine.  If the injury had been to his spine, Young could have fared worse.

And he posted a TikTok video, which showed another angle of the altercation.  It reveals that he never touched the cop.

He has been cleared of all charges.

Do you think the TABC agent should’ve faced repercussions for saying Young touched or provoked him?

