Chris Young Has Dropped 60 Pounds – And He’s Not Done Yet

Chris Young shares an inspirational update, of his weight loss journey, and it’s pretty amazing.

The “Looking For You” singer posted a photo with his shirt almost off, on his Instagram page. It shows that he has truly lost 60 pounds.

“Still not done but down 60 pounds, so yeah…gonna leave this here,” that’s how Chris captions the pic.

Fans quickly jumped in the comments with compliments on Chris’ hard work, in music and the gym.

