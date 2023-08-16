98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Chris Young Has Dropped 60 Pounds – And He’s Not Done Yet

August 16, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
Chris Young Has Dropped 60 Pounds – And He’s Not Done Yet
(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for ACM)

Chris Young shares an inspirational update, of his weight loss journey, and it’s pretty amazing.

The “Looking For You” singer posted a photo with his shirt almost off, on his Instagram page.  It shows that he has truly lost 60 pounds.

Still not done but down 60 pounds, so yeah…gonna leave this here,” that’s how Chris captions the pic.

Fans quickly jumped in the comments with compliments on Chris’ hard work, in music and the gym.

What New Year Resolution have you kept, and which fell quickly?

More about:
#ChrisYoung
#NewYearResolution
#PhysicalTraining
#WeightLoss
#WorkingOut
Instagram

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Bet You Didn't Know All THIS About Kissing
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: What Kissing Can Do to You May Surprise You... Bring It!
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Boys Who Play Sports Get Less Anxiety, Depression - Not Same for Girls
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Students Do Better When They Study with a Dog
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Luke Bryan Offers Sensible Yet Sizzling Advice for Couples...

Recent Posts