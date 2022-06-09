      Weather Alert

Chris Lane’s Wife Reveals Medical Diagnosis During Pregnancy

Jun 9, 2022 @ 12:00pm

Chris Lane‘s wife, has shared a medical diagnosis she is facing.  Lauren is pregnant; and she is dealing with marginal umbilical cord insertion.

Lauren said, “I was incredibly stressed out when my doctor told me that, but I am trying to stay optimistic.  And I am just wondering if anyone else on here has been diagnosed (with) that and what that was like for you and your pregnancy.”

She also said, “It sounds like I just have to be monitored more often.  As of now, the baby is very healthy.  Looks like measuring great, measuring a little bit big if anything, so that is such a blessing.”

  • MEANWHILE:  Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina have collaborated on a new duet called “Dancin’ In The Moonlight,” which is due out on Friday (June 10th).  The two have each been teasing the song-arrival on social media, since earlier this week.
TAGS
#BabyOnTheWay #ChrisLane #Diagnosis #Expecting #LaurenLane #SecondChild #TwoUnderTwo
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share Surprising Features - Who Knew?
Win Tickets to The Taste of Joliet Country Night
Carrie Underwood Ssssuffered a Snake Encounter which Left her 'Shaking'
Win Tickets to See The Chicks!
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER:  Should You Let Your Dog Lick Your Face? 
Connect With Us Listen To Us On