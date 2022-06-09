Chris Lane’s Wife Reveals Medical Diagnosis During Pregnancy

Chris Lane‘s wife, has shared a medical diagnosis she is facing. Lauren is pregnant; and she is dealing with marginal umbilical cord insertion.
Lauren said, “I was incredibly stressed out when my doctor told me that, but I am trying to stay optimistic. And I am just wondering if anyone else on here has been diagnosed (with) that and what that was like for you and your pregnancy.”
She also said, “It sounds like I just have to be monitored more often. As of now, the baby is very healthy. Looks like measuring great, measuring a little bit big if anything, so that is such a blessing.”