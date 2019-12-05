Chipotle Has Nurses On Hand To Make Sure Sick Employees Aren’t Skipping Work With A Hangover
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Next time you order up a burrito at Chipotle, you can rest assured that the employee crafting your meal isn’t under the weather.
According to CEO Brian Niccol, when one of their workers calls out sick, a medical expert will check up on the person’s condition. “The nurse validates that it’s not a hangover—you’re really sick—and then we pay for the day off to get healthy again,” reveals Niccol to Business Insider.
Niccol admits the practice is to keep customers safe, especially in the wake of a norovirus outbreak that affected the chain’s diners at Virginia locations in 2017. Here’s the complete story from Delish.