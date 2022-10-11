Cheeto Dust Honored with Statue – And That Dust Actually Has a Name

Simply Cheetos are displayed in New York on Friday, Jan. 24, 2014. PepsiCo has quietly gotten rid of the word Natural in some of its products and instead is going with Simply. (AP Photo/Candice Choi)

“Cheeto dust” is now art. And, apparently worthy of cultural significance. But, did you know it has a name?

The bright orange sticky residue, which Cheetos leave on your fingertips, has been immortalized – with a giant 17-foot statue of a hand holding a Cheeto.

The Cheetos brand built the statue in the Cheadle community of Alberta, Canada.

The town was picked because ‘cheetle’ is actually what the Cheetos company calls its infamous cheesy fingertip dusting.

The unique art piece is getting ready to hit the road on a Canadian tour, too.

Betcha they’ll make more – and have Cheeto-Cheetle statues touring here, too.