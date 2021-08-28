      Weather Alert

Check out the new Luke Combs songe “South On Ya”

Aug 28, 2021 @ 2:54pm
2018 CMT Awards (Getty Images)

Last month, Luke Combs teased a new song on social media called “South On Ya” which is being used in conjunction with SEC football this season. Now that song has officially been released and debuted yesterday (Thursday, August 26th) in partnership with SEC Network. The song will be the network’s 2021 college football anthem and will also serve as the new theme song for SEC Network’s traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation, as well as the soundtrack for SECN’s campaign surrounding its primetime football franchise, SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile.

