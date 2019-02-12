Check out George Strait’s new single
By Todd Boss
|
Feb 12, 2019 @ 2:06 PM

George Strait released the first single, “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar,” from his upcoming 30th studio album, Honky Tonk Time Machine, which will drop on March 29.

The new album features 13 songs, including 12 originals and a cover of Johnny Paycheck’s “Old Violin.” George co-wrote eight of the tracks, including the new single, which he penned with son Bubba and longtime collaborator Dean Dillon.

“I’m really excited to have some new music coming out,” says George. “It’s been about two years since I’ve released a record. It was great writing with Bubba and Dean again. I hope everyone enjoys listening to Honky Tonk Time Machine as much as I enjoyed making it.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Hooters Giving Free Wings to Customers Willing to Shred Photos of Their Exes Wildlife Center Will Name Salmon for Your Ex, Feed It to a Bear Here are the Names of the Kids Most Likely to Get in Trouble at School Stars Set To Honor Elvis Presley This Sunday “Cupid of Chaos” will spend Valentines Day in Jail No Salt? Try These De-Icing Tips
Comments