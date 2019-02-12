Check out George Strait’s new single

George Strait released the first single, “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar,” from his upcoming 30th studio album, Honky Tonk Time Machine, which will drop on March 29.

The new album features 13 songs, including 12 originals and a cover of Johnny Paycheck’s “Old Violin.” George co-wrote eight of the tracks, including the new single, which he penned with son Bubba and longtime collaborator Dean Dillon.

“I’m really excited to have some new music coming out,” says George. “It’s been about two years since I’ve released a record. It was great writing with Bubba and Dean again. I hope everyone enjoys listening to Honky Tonk Time Machine as much as I enjoyed making it.”