Channing Tatum Has The Rights To ‘Ghost’ And Planning A Remake

January 18, 2023 4:27PM CST
File this under “I Don’t Think We Need This Remake”.

In a recent interview, Channing Tatum opened up about his production company and the future projects he is looking forward to working on.

He said his company, Free Association, has “the rights” to the 1990 film ‘Ghost,’ starring Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg, and Tony Goldwyn.

He plans to remake the film but is “going to do something different.”

No specifics were given. He only said, “I think it needs to change a little bit.”

So really what needs to change Channing? How are you going to make this classic better? #Pleasetellmeit’snotjustme

 

