Catch ‘N Ice Cream…. Really?

An ice cream place called Catch’N Ice Cream recently opened in New York. And their gimmick is they THROW you your order. A TikToker named Dylan Lemay opened it after he got a following online while working at Cold Stone Creamery.

It comes as one big scoop they hurl across the room, and you’re supposed to catch it in a bowl. It opened last summer, but two videos are trending right now . . . one of people catching ice cream, and one of people dropping it.

If you drop your order, they give you a new scoop. So it’s just for fun.