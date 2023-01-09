98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Catch ‘N Ice Cream…. Really?

January 9, 2023 8:12AM CST
 An ice cream place called Catch’N Ice Cream recently opened in New York.  And their gimmick is they THROW you your order. A TikToker named Dylan Lemay opened it after he got a following online while working at Cold Stone Creamery.

It comes as one big scoop they hurl across the room, and you’re supposed to catch it in a bowl.  It opened last summer, but two videos are trending right now . . . one of people catching ice cream, and one of people dropping it.

If you drop your order, they give you a new scoop.  So it’s just for fun.

@catchnicecream Come to 65 Bleecker St and show us your CATCH’N skills🍦👋🥇 #icecream #icecreamlover #catchnicecream #cakecupcreamery #dylanlemay #icecreamcake #nycdessert #dessert #icecreamtime #icecreamsandwich #icecreamcone #manhattan #manhattanfood #dessertlover #behindthecounter #nycthingstodo #thingstodonyc #nycexperience #nycexperiences ♬ original sound – CATCH’N ICE CREAM

@catchnicecream Come see if you will drop or catch your ice cream ball! 🍦🥇😊 #icecream #icecreamlover #catchnicecream #cakecupcreamery #dylanlemay #icecreamcake #nycdessert #dessert #icecreamtime #icecreamsandwich #icecreamcone #manhattan #manhattanfood #dessertlover #behindthecounter #nycthingstodo #thingstodonyc #nycexperience #nycexperiences #catch #drop #challenge ♬ original sound – CATCH’N ICE CREAM

