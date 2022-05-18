Carrie Underwood Invites Jimmie Allen to Join her Fall Tour

Carrie Underwood will head out on her headlining The Denim & Rhinestones Tour, this fall, with special guest Jimmie Allen.
The trek will kick off on October 15th in Greenville, SC, and make stops in 43 U.S. cities before concluding in Seattle, WA on March 17, 2023.
Tickets for The Denim & Rhinestones Tour concerts go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday (May 20th) at 10 a.m. local time.
Carrie said, “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”
As in the past, Carrie will donate $1 from each ticket sold to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which provides mortgage-free homes for Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children. The group also builds custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.
Carrie’s new Denim & Rhinestones album will be released on June 10th.