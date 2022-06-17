Carrie Underwood Brags about her Husband’s Dad-Skills – Like These…

Carrie Underwood says she’s lucky to have wonderful examples of fathers in life – her own dad, Steve Underwood, and her husband, hockey star Mike Fisher.
She tells us that, as a parent to the couple’s two young sons, Isaiah and Jake, dads don’t come any better than Mike. “Mike as a dad is just super involved in our boys’ lives, very ‘hands on.’ It takes a team. I just love that I feel like we’re such a great team. I love it that he gets to now work with Isaiah on sports, and things like that; and I know he loves it, too. So, I think that’s one of my favorite qualities about Mike is just how hands on of a father he is and very willing to pick up the slack when I’m crazy busy.”
And busy she has been, with the recent release of her new album, Denim & Rhinestones. Underwood comes to Allstate Arena, October 22nd, with Jimmie Allen – and 98.3 WCCQ has been giving away tickets!
Carrie continues climbing the charts with her Top 20 hit, “Ghost Story,” and she just performed a song off the album called “Pink Champagne,” during her appearance, earlier this week, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.