Carrie and Mike welcome a Baby Boy!

Carrie revealed the news via Instagram the she and Mike welcomed Jacob Bryan Fisher into the world with three pics of baby Jacob Bryan, saying:

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…”

Jacob Bryan joins older brother Isaiah, 3, in the Underwood/Fisher household.

See the pictures here: https://www.instagram.com/p/ Bs_U3ooAyrJ/