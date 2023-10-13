Carly Pearce helped to raise awareness for breast cancer

Carly helped by flipping a giant light switch to turn the Grand Ole Opry’s backdrop pink for the night. The event, called Opry Goes Pink, is in its 15th year and aims to support breast cancer foundation Susan G. Komen. Pearce was joined by other artists including The Isaacs, Gary Mule Deer, and Priscilla Block. The event has previously been supported by artists such as The Judds, Kellie Pickler, and Carrie Underwood.

