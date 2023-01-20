Carly Pearce Doesn’t Have To Experience Crash My Playa ‘FOMO’ This Year

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

Carly Pearce is finally part of Luke Bryan‘s annual Crash My Playa event in Riviera Maya, Mexico which begins today (Thursday, January 19th).

She will join fellow performers Cole Swindell, Brian Kelley, Chase Rice, Dustin Lynch, Ashley McBryde (with whom she co-wrote and performed “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”) and Chris Stapleton, among others.

Carly tells us Crash My Playa has been on her wish list for a while now. “I’ve been telling Luke for years I want to go to Crash My Playa. And so, he told me, ‘Alright, you’re gonna go. I promise, I promise.’ I always have FOMO that I’m not there, and so I’m really excited to go. Luke is one of the craziest, funniest people I’ve ever met in my life, so I can only imagine what you do when you get Luke down with tons of tequila and a beach. So, I can’t wait.”

Crash My Playa runs through Sunday (January 22nd).

Carly continues climbing the charts with her latest hit, “What He Didn’t Do.”