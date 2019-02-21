Ronnie Dunn, left, and Kix Brooks arrive at the American Country Countdown Awards at the Forum on Sunday, May 1, 2016 in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot album is stacked top to bottom with incredible country artists joining the duo to remake their biggest hits. They just released the “new” version of “My Next Broken Heart” with Jon Pardi, and it’s everything you’d hope for.

“What’s really intriguing to me is that we didn’t do any production meetings about how we might cut these things,” Kix Brooks says. “We kind of just went in, and it morphed in the process.”

“Each artist came at it from a different angle,” adds Ronnie Dunn. “When Jon Pardi walked in, he said ‘I’m in, but we’re not changing anything,’ and we didn’t musically, but his vocal speaks for itself.”