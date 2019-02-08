Brooks & Dunn brings their #Reboot to “The Voice,” as Kelsea Ballerini joins Team Kelly

2018 NBCUniversal Media, LLCBlake Shelton seems to be the latest missing piece in the #Reboot mystery surrounding Brooks & Dunn.

On Thursday, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn confirmed they’ll be joining Blake in the Battle Rounds of Season 16 of The Voice.

This just in…we’re joining #TeamBlake as Battles Advisors this season on @NBCTheVoice! We’re coming for you @blakeshelton! pic.twitter.com/JQ7LMK5dfs — Brooks & Dunn (@BrooksAndDunn) February 7, 2019

“We’re coming for you Blake Shelton!” they added.

In recent days, the award-winning duo’s been teasing a Brooks & Dunn #Reboot on social media, with labelmate Luke Combs even confirming it’s happening — though it’s not clear exactly what that means yet.

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson has confirmed that her current tour mate, Kelsea Ballerini, will be by her side during the Battle Rounds.

This past season, Kelsea was the coach for the Comeback Stage, but she’s prepared for an entirely different experience this time.

“It’s different…doing it with [Kelly],” she tells Extra, “because I feel like I’m learning from what she’s saying, so I feel like I’m being way more quiet, because I’m listening to everything she’s saying.”

New coach John Legend joins Kelly, Blake and Adam Levine for Season 16, which kicks off February 25 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

