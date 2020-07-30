Brett Eldredge To Perform Free Virtual Concert Tonight
Brett Eldredge will perform at the first-ever virtual Chase Sound Check today (Thursday, July 30th) at 7pm. He will perform songs from his new album, Sunday Drive, along with some of his other hits and album cuts. The performance, along with behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, was recorded at a studio in Nashville and will be streamed free for fans across multiple platforms, including Brett’s Facebook and YouTube, The Chicago Theatre’s Facebook and YouTube and Chase’s YouTube channel.
Brett said, “This album is all about where I started as a musician and I am so honored that my favorite city and theater are part of this launch. I’m excited to be the first-ever virtual Chase Sound Check artist and take my fans on a one of a kind ‘Sunday Drive’ they’ll never forget. This unique opportunity allows me to connect with my fans during a time when we can’t physically be together, and that is very special.”
