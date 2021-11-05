BRAD PAISLEY COMPARES HIS NEW BOURBON TO SONGWRITING

He said the barrels saw more of the United States than most people he knows. Brad compares Bourbon to songwriting, “a blend of things coming together to make something incredible.”
He worked closely with Bardstown (KY) Bourbon Company to create the final blend.
After this batch, there’s another one coming out in 2022 that toured with him this year.
Bourbon is like songwriting, it’s life and time all blended into something incredible. These are really special barrels that saw more of the United States than most people I know. This is American Highway Reserve. pic.twitter.com/XNHM7rU8fN
— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 4, 2021
Bourbon is like songwriting, it’s life and time all blended into something incredible. These are really special barrels that saw more of the United States than most people I know. This is American Highway Reserve. pic.twitter.com/XNHM7rU8fN
— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 4, 2021