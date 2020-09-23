Blake Shelton To Co-Produce NBC Drama Inspired By ‘God’s Country’
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Blake Shelton performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at Nissan Stadium on June 8, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Blake Shelton’s hit song, “God’s Country,” is the inspiration for a new NBC drama. Deadline.com reports that Blake, Las Vegas creator Gary Scott Thompson and Universal Television are joining forces on the project, with Blake serving as co-producer.
God’s Country is about when “the patriarch of a hardworking Midwestern farm family dies mysteriously in a car accident, (and) his grown children discover he was keeping a devastating secret they could never have imagined.”
The song “God’s Country” topped the country charts in 2019. It has been certified triple platinum and was named Single of the Year at last week’s Academy of Country Music Awards.