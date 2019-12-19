Blake Shelton Meets 7-Year-Old Wish Kid At ‘The Voice’ Semifinals
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Blake Shelton attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)
Blake Shelton made a 7-year-old’s wish come true when he hosted him during The Voice semifinals. Colton Harkness suffers from cerebral palsy and with the help of the Kids Wish Network, was able to meet Blake and hang with Gwen Stefani and John Legend.
Colton, who dreams of becoming a police officer, was made an honorary deputy by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in front of his class before jetting to Los Angeles from Indiana.
Once in Los Angeles, Harkness took a trip to Disneyland, got some Voice swag and hung with his favorite coach. Here’s the complete story and behind the scenes photos from TMZ.