BLAKE SHELTON MAKES SURPRISE APPEARANCE AT NASHVILLE AIRPORT’S OLE RED

Blake Shelton had travelers at Nashville International Airport jumping out of their seats to catch a glimpse of him at his Ole Red location there when he recently showed up to pay a visit. The establishment’s Instagram account posted a video of Blake walking out of the venue’s kitchen and making his way to the stage for a surprise performance. The caption read, “POV: You’re having lunch at Ole Red during a layover in the Nashville airport and the bossman shows up.”

Blake told the crowd, “Believe it or not, it’s the first time I’ve been into the Ole Red in the airport and thank you guys for supporting us and coming in.”

In addition to the Nashville airport, there are Ole Red locations in downtown Nashville; Tishomingo, OK; Orlando, FL; and Gatlinburg, TN.

