Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani = Trouble in Paradise?

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 27: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform during the CMA Summer Jam at Ascend Amphitheater on July 27, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. CMA Summer Jam will air on ABC on September 2, 2021. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Secret Source: Blake & Gwen’s Marriage Is ‘In Trouble’ Because Couple Is ‘At Odds’

Are there cracks in the bond, between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton? Rumor has it that the couple has been on the rocks…

It does seem like they can’t agree on a few important topics. Because of this, the source says, they’ve spent more time apart in the past few months. It could also be the rigors of dual celebrity schedules.

Over the holidays just one year ago, Blake and Gwen were all over the press, sharing their family traditions and tips. Now they’ve kicked off 2024 in different locations.

After the holiday, a source close to the couple claims that Blake was “really upset” and “disappointed” that he couldn’t spend the night with his wife.

What do you think is going on with these two?