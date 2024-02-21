Beyonce Now Makes Country Music History
February 21, 2024 11:00AM CST
Beyonce has made country music history.
The iconic pop-superstar has become the first Black woman to hit number one on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.
Her song “Texas Hold ‘Em” moved to number one, knocking off the 20-week reign of Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves‘ “I Remember Everything.”
A report from Billboard shows that Beyonce’s new track drew 19.2 million official streams, 4.8 million in all-format airplay, and sold 39,000 in the United States. Her other single, “16 Carriages,” is at number 9.
More about: