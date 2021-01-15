      Weather Alert

Best-Worst States to Raise a Family, Where Does Illinois Rank?

Jan 15, 2021 @ 6:11am
The Wallethub website has come out with their list of Best/Worst States To Raise A Family for 2021. The criteria was based on 52 key indicators of family-friendliness, including median annual family income, housing affordability, health and safety, schools and child care and the unemployment rate.

The Top Ten Best Places To Raise A Family:
1. Massachusetts
2. Minnesota
3. North Dakota
4. New York
5. Vermont
6. New Hampshire
7. New Jersey
8. Washington
9. Connecticut
10. Utah

16. ILLINOIS

The Bottom Ten:
41. Nevada
42. Arizona
43. South Carolina
44. Alabama
45. Arkansas
46. Oklahoma
47. Louisiana
48. West Virginia
49. Mississippi
50. New Mexico

Here’s the complete story and the full list from Wallethub.

