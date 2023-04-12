BAILEY ZIMMERMAN TOPS CHARTS, MAKES HISTORY

Bailey Zimmerman claims the Number One spot on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart this week with “Rock And A Hard Place.” This feat earns the title of most-played record across the country in one single week since the Mediabase chart’s inception, according to a release. The song is also celebrating its third consecutive week at the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart. According to Billboard, Bailey’s three-month, three-week span between “Rock And A Hard Place” and his first chart-topper, “Fall In Love,” “the quickest for any act’s first two in nearly a quarter-century.”

Bailey shared the big news on social media writing in part, “Cheers to all the people that had a part in the making of this smash and Cheers to my second number 1 at country radio! Man I feel so blessed, I love you all so much …”

Bailey will kick off the US leg of headliner Morgan Wallen‘s One Night At A Time World Tour this Friday (April 14th) with back to back nights at Milwaukee’s American Family Field stadium.

Bailey will release his full-length debut, Religiously. The Album., on May 12th. He co-wrote 11 of the 16 tracks, including the title-track, “Religiously.”

