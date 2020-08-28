Are ‘Looks’ the #1 Thing which Attracts You to Someone? It Depends on Your Age…

A new poll reveals that the qualities you find most attractive change, as you get older. When we’re young, the top thing we care about is looks. But for older people, it’s how kind someone is.
Here’s why you shouldn’t date based only on looks. They become much less important, as you get older.
Researchers have just polled 1,000 Americans over the age of 50, and asked them to name the top things which attracted them to people when they were young, and what attracts them now.
They found that looks are definitely the #1 thing we care about when we’re young. But as we get older, physical attractiveness barely cracks the top five.
The five most attractive things when we’re younger are: Looks . . . personality . . . how kind someone is . . . their sense of humor . . . and how polite or considerate they are.
But for older people, the most important things are: Kindness . . . personality . . . politeness . . . sense of humor . . . and physical attractiveness in 5th place.
Three out of four people said looks were very important in their younger days. Only 46% of people over 50 said it matters a lot, now.
Take a look here, for more: (SWNS)