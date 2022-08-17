Are Blake Shelton And Gavin Rossdale Feuding?

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

According to reports, Blake Shelton and Gwen’s ex, Gavin Rossdale, are feuding about fathering the kids.

This is according to a website called Suggest.com which says they got the info from the National Enquirer.

They state that Gavin fears he’s being overshadowed by Blake.

The source said, “Gavin is trying very hard to parent alongside Gwen, but he wants to make it perfectly clear he is the father of their sons, not Blake.”

The source adds, “He’s fine being erased from Gwen’s history, but he won’t be erased from his kids’ past or their future.”

So far, this has not been confirmed.

