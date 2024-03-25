Anastasia the Musical: Auditions Announced

Natural Talent Productions (NTP) is proud to announce auditions for Anastasia: The Musical

NTP is seeking strong singers and actors who can dance, as well as a dance ensemble and featured ballet dancers. Two featured child roles (1 male; 1 female) and ensemble roles are also available. The role of Anya will be double cast. NTP strives for inclusive casting and encourages actors of all ages, races, ethnicities, and gender identities to audition. Children must be age 8+ to audition.

Auditions will be held by appointment at Community Baptist Church, 28W444 Main St., Warrenville, as follows:

April 20 (Saturday) 1-6pm; April 21 (Sunday) 1-6pm (1-2pm Saturday/Sunday reserved for children); April 23 (Tuesday) 7-10pm. Walk-ins will be accommodated as time allows.

Please visit the NTO website for more information about the audition process including requirements,

music cuts, and to sign up for a guaranteed time slot. CLICK HERE FOR AUDITION INFORMATION.