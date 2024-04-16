Bark Air claims to offer “a more fun—and humane—option for dogs traveling with their two-legged human companions.” Flights between New York, London, and Los Angeles will start on May 23rd… They’ll cost up to $8000 – one way.

Pups are allowed to bring one human companion along for the ride. During the flight, canines will receive treats and dog anxiety blankets.

Children will not be allowed on Bark Air flights due to tail-pulling concerns. Clapping during landings is discouraged, as the sound could alarm pups. Are people still doing that?

(Sniff out more, here: newser)

Do you travel with your pet?