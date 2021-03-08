‘American Idol’ – South Carolina Teen Impresses Judges with his ‘Storyteller’s Voice’
Who is Caleb Kennedy? If you don’t know, you will soon. The 16-year-old is the latest to audition for American Idol; and all three judges were impressed with his original performance, on Sunday night (March 7).
Kennedy sang his original song, “Nowhere,” which was unfinished. But judge Katy Perry encouraged him to finish the song, “because it’s gonna take you somewhere,” she exclaimed.
Kennedy did divulge that he sometimes, “lacks self-confidence,” when it comes to his music. However, Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie all said they think that Caleb “has something special.” And viewers will find out what it is, as he advances to Hollywood.