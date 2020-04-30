AMAZON, WHOLE FOODS, INSTACART Workers Organize a Historic Mass Strike
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 9: A protest message directed at Amazon is spray painted on a wall near a construction site January 9, 2019 in the Long Island City neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Last November, Amazon announced that it has chosen Long Island City and Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia as the two locations which will both serve as additional headquarters for the company. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Frontline workers at some of the largest corporations in the U.S. are planning a historic strike for Friday, May 1st. Workers at Amazon, Whole Foods, Instacart, Walmart, FedEx, Target, and Shipt say they will walk off the job on May 1st to protest their employers’ failure to provide basic protections for frontline workers who are risking and losing their lives at work during the novel coronavirus pandemic. It’s being referred to as the “May Day General Strike” on social media and digital flyers are imploring customers to boycott Whole Foods, Amazon, Target, and Instacart on May 1st. An Amazon spokesperson responded to the strike plans, telling Motherboard, “While we respect people’s right to express themselves, we object to the irresponsible actions of labor groups in spreading misinformation and making false claims about Amazon during this unprecedented health and economic crisis.” Here’s the complete story from Vice.