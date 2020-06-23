Amazon Building Fulfillment Centers In Matteson and Markham
(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Amazon is bringing two more fulfillment centers to the Chicago area. The e-commerce giant will build the facilities in south suburban Matteson and Markham, creating more than two-thousand full-time jobs. The centers should be ready in time for holiday shopping demands in 2021. The facilities will bring to 11 the number of fulfillment centers Amazon operates in Illinois, including in Joliet, Aurora, Crest Hill, Romeoville, Waukegan and Wood Dale. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle says the fulfillment centers in Matteson and Markham will serve as an economic engine for Cook County’s Southland. Here’s the complete story from WGN-TV.