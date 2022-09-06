98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Alan Jackson Welcomes A New Family Member

September 6, 2022 6:08PM CDT
Alan Jackson has announced that his oldest daughter Mattie Jackson just got engaged.

Mattie and her fiancé Connor Smith got engaged during a birthday trip to Palm Beach, Florida.

Mattie made the announcement to her Instagram saying, “Feeling overwhelmingly thankful, excited and thrilled for this kind-of-surprise but so-fervently-prayed for ENGAGEMENT, I love your playful spirit and your kind heart and your infectious-ness for life, Connor Smith. I cannot wait to be your wife and build a family with you!”

You are the biggest blessing in the dang cutest package.”

