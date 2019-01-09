Alabama Postpones first dates on tour

Jeff Cook, from the left, Randy Owen, and Teddy Gentry from the band Alabama perform at the concert "Sing me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard" at the Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

A medical issue concerning lead singer Randy Owen has forced Alabama to postpone the first two dates on their 50th Anniversary Tour, which was set to open tomorrow night (Thursday, January 10th) in Detroit. According to reports, Randy’s back spasms will also prevent the band from taking the stage in Indianapolis on Friday (January 11th).

At press time, Alabama had not issued a statement, however to reports the group’s management is working to reschedule the concerts.

Hopefully, Randy will be feeling better in time for their next scheduled concert in Atlantic City, NJ on January 19th.

Alabama has nearly 30 dates throughout the U.S. on the books for 2019. They will be joined by The Charlie Daniels Band, The Marshall Tucker Band, The Oak Ridge Boys, Restless Heart, Chris Janson, Tracy Lawrence and Exile on select dates. You have to travel a bit if you want to see them. The closest dates to us are

June 27 – Oshkosh, Wisc. @ Country USA

Sept 14 – Peoria, Ill. @ Tailgate N’ Tallboys

Alabama’s 2019 50th Anniversary Tour Dates:

Jan. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fox Theatre (w/ Chris Janson)

Jan. 11 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse (w/ Restless Heart)

Jan. 19 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Jan. 20 – Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center (w/ Exile)

Feb. 14 – San Antonio, Texas @ San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Feb. 15 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center (w/ Tracy Lawrence)

Feb. 28 – Plant City, Fla. @ Florida Strawberry Festival

March 1 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 14 – Salem, Va. @ Salem Civic Center (w/ The Oak Ridge Boys)

March 15 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena (w/ Tracy Lawrence)

March 22 – Springfield, Mo. @ JQH Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

March 23 – North Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 5 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 6 – Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 12 – Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 13 – Hartford, Conn. @ XL Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 26 – Providence, R.I. @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 27 – State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

May 31 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa. @ U.S. Cellular Center

June 1 – La Cygne, Kan. @ Tumbleweed

June 6 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Carolina Country Music Festival

June 7 – Macon, Ga. @ Macon Centreplex Coliseum (w/ The Marshall Tucker Band)

June 13 – 16 – Grand Junction, Colo. @ Country Jam (performance date TBA)

June 15 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center

June 26 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

June 27 – Oshkosh, Wisc. @ Country USA

Sept 14 – Peoria, Ill. @ Tailgate N’ Tallboys