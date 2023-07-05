98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Adults Should Not Put Ketchup on Hot Dogs, Council Says

July 5, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Share
Adults Should Not Put Ketchup on Hot Dogs, Council Says
Photo taken in Chicago, United States
Here, in Chicago, there’s something called a “Chicago Dawg” – and if you don’t know what’s on it, then folks say you’re really not from here.  What’s never on it?  Ketchup.
How do you like your hot dog?  The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council claims that if you’re an adult, ketchup is not an acceptable addition to your franks.

The sweetness is just not the ideal match for a hot dog,” Eric Mittenthal, President of the NHDSC, said.  “As New Yorkers know, mustard, onions and sauerkraut are preferable toppings.”

Whether you’re North Side, West Side or South Side, a true Chicago dog is an all-beef (Vienna Beef) frank, enjoyed with celery salt, mustard, sport peppers, relish, chopped onion, tomato and a dill pickle spear – all on the dog…  Gotta be a poppyseed bun.

But it’s tomato…  not ketchup…  too sweet.

The Chicago Tribune offers a great article, today (July 5), by Nick Kindelsperger:  “Crowning Chicago’s Best Wieners” – and it cooks up the whole list of the best ways to get an authentic, boiled Chicago dawg.  The full color pictures will make your mouth water.

However, Mark Rosen of Sabrett defended the condiment, saying to “do whatever floats your boat.”

A May 2021 survey found that 61% of Americans enjoy their hot dogs with a few squirts of ketchup.  But they can’t be from here.  LOL

Bite into more, here:  (NY Post)

More about:
#BestWieners
#ChicagoDawg
#ChicagoDogMeansMustard
#ChicagoTribune
#NationalHotDogandSausageCouncil
#NoKetchup
#Sabrett
#TomatoNotKetchup

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
2

MORGAN WALLEN MAKES BIG DONATION TO CHICAGO PARK
3

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
4

Johnsonville 'Beddar With Cheddar' Sausages Recalled
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Honor Local Veterans by NOT Setting Off PRIVATE Fireworks

Recent Posts