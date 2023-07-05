Adults Should Not Put Ketchup on Hot Dogs, Council Says

How do you like your hot dog? The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council claims that if you’re an adult, ketchup is not an acceptable addition to your franks.

“The sweetness is just not the ideal match for a hot dog,” Eric Mittenthal, President of the NHDSC, said. “As New Yorkers know, mustard, onions and sauerkraut are preferable toppings.”

Whether you’re North Side, West Side or South Side, a true Chicago dog is an all-beef (Vienna Beef) frank, enjoyed with celery salt, mustard, sport peppers, relish, chopped onion, tomato and a dill pickle spear – all on the dog… Gotta be a poppyseed bun.

But it’s tomato… not ketchup… too sweet.

The Chicago Tribune offers a great article, today (July 5), by Nick Kindelsperger: “Crowning Chicago’s Best Wieners” – and it cooks up the whole list of the best ways to get an authentic, boiled Chicago dawg. The full color pictures will make your mouth water.

However, Mark Rosen of Sabrett defended the condiment, saying to “do whatever floats your boat.”

A May 2021 survey found that 61% of Americans enjoy their hot dogs with a few squirts of ketchup. But they can’t be from here. LOL

