A Handful of Movies to Check out This Weekend
“Blinded by the Light” The lyrics of Bruce Springsteen run heavily throughout this story about a Pakistani British teenager in the ’80s who’s struggling with racism and a sense of hopelessness . . . until he discovers Springsteen and finds the courage to be himself. The breakout star is a guy named Viveik Kalra. He sang “Born to Run” for his audition, and does a dance sequence to it in the movie. Bruce loved the script so much that he actually gave them permission to use 17 of his songs in the movie. And when he saw the film for the first time, he told the director, quote, “Thank you for looking after me so beautifully.” It’s directed by “Bend It Like Beckham” director Gurinder Chadha, and based on a memoir by Sarfraz Manzoor called “Greetings from Bury Park”.
“The Angry Birds Movie 2” (PG) Jason Sudeikis returns as angry bird hero Red, and Bill Hader is back as Leonard, the leader of the island of green pigs. In this one, they forge a reluctant truce and team up to stop Leslie Jones from hurling ice balls at them from her island fortress. The rest of the cast includes Awkwafina and Sterling K. Brown for the pigs and Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Rachel Bloom, Tiffany Haddish, Nicki Minaj, and Peter Dinklage for the birds. And Pete Davidson as an eagle working for Leslie Jones.
“Good Boys” It’s from the people who did “Superbad” and “Pineapple Express”, so it’s loaded with profanity and adult humor. “Room’s” Jacob Tremblay is a six grader who uses his dad’s drone to spy on some girls next door because he’s nervous about his first kiss. But when the drone’s destroyed, his desperation to replace it before his dad finds out sets off a wild chain of events where he and his buddies are on the run from frat boys, cops, and teenage girls who want the “Molly” back that the boys accidentally stole.
“47 Meters Down: Uncaged” (PG-13) The sequel stars Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corrinne Foxx as one of four girls who ditch their cage tour to go diving in the ruins of an underwater city, where they get trapped by a blind great white shark. John Corbett and Nia Long play her parents. Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Sistine Stallone is one of her friends, and the other girls are Brianne Tju from “Light as a Feather”, and Sophie Nelisse from “The Book Thief”.
“Where’d You Go, Bernadette” (PG-13) Cate Blanchett is an antisocial introvert having a midlife crisis. When she suddenly vanishes to chase her own ambitions after years of sacrificing herself for her family, her 15-year-old daughter goes on a quest to figure out what happened to her. Billy Crudup plays her husband, an unknown actress named Emma Nelson is their daughter, and Kristen Wiig is their feuding neighbor. It’s directed by Richard Linklater, the guy who did “Boyhood”, and also includes cameos from Troian Bellisario, Laurence Fishburne, and Megan Mullally.