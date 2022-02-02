      Breaking News
8-Year-Old Sneaks Self-Made Comic Book into Library – Becomes ‘Published’ Author

An impressive 8-year-old who just self-published his own comic book got very creative about promoting it.

Dillon Helbig snuck a copy of his DIY comic, The Adventures of Dillon Helbig’s Crismis, by “Dillon His Self”, onto a shelf at Lake Hazel’s Ada Community Library, and now locals are clamoring for it.

His 81-page comic book details an exploding star placed on a Christmas tree, and time travel back to the first Thanksgiving, among other things.

When his mom discovered what he’d done, she called the library to make sure no one threw the book away.

With Helbig’s permission, a librarian catalogued the book as a graphic novel, and officially made it a library offering for the Boise, Idaho, community.  There’s now a waiting list for the book.  Dillon also says he’s working on a sequel comic book, as well as a book about a closet that eats jackets.

