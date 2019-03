The jobs website CareerCast puts out a list every year of the most stressful jobs in America.

And this year soldier took the top spot again. Firefighter was #2. Can you name 2 of the remaining top 8?

Answer: (airline pilot . . . police officer . . . broadcaster . . . event coordinator . . . news reporter . . . public relations executive . . . senior corporate executive . . . and taxi driver)

Winner:  Jeffery Perino of Braceville